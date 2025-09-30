Fayetteville Market House Continues Makeover with New Lighting, Better Access

Work continued this week on the Historic Market House as Fayetteville pushes forward on a major update set to finish in Fall 2026. The building will get new LED lights, better access for disabled visitors, and interactive displays.

Back in May, workers tackled the first repairs. They fixed damaged wood, strengthened the structure, installed copper roofing, and restored the clock faces to their original shine. Now, with most basic fixes done, the next steps can begin.

The new LED system stands out as a key change. These lights will switch colors to match local events, turning the old building into a bright spot downtown.

Public safety sits at the heart of the updates. Updated signs and rebuilt traffic islands will guide cars smoothly around the circle. Wider crosswalks will make walking safer for everyone.

Interactive screens will pop up across the site when work wraps up. Visitors can tap through stories about the Market House and learn what shaped the city's past.

The work will change how cars move through downtown. Officials plan to share exact details about street closings once they set firm dates.