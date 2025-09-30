Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Fayetteville Market House Continues Makeover with New Lighting, Better Access

The building is getting new LED lights, better access for disabled visitors, and interactive displays.

kelly shearing
fayetteville market house with construction barriers
Will Pryzgoda / Beasley Media

Work continued this week on the Historic Market House as Fayetteville pushes forward on a major update set to finish in Fall 2026. The building will get new LED lights, better access for disabled visitors, and interactive displays.

Back in May, workers tackled the first repairs. They fixed damaged wood, strengthened the structure, installed copper roofing, and restored the clock faces to their original shine. Now, with most basic fixes done, the next steps can begin.

The new LED system stands out as a key change. These lights will switch colors to match local events, turning the old building into a bright spot downtown.

Public safety sits at the heart of the updates. Updated signs and rebuilt traffic islands will guide cars smoothly around the circle. Wider crosswalks will make walking safer for everyone.

Interactive screens will pop up across the site when work wraps up. Visitors can tap through stories about the Market House and learn what shaped the city's past.

The work will change how cars move through downtown. Officials plan to share exact details about street closings once they set firm dates.

During construction, the city wants everyone to watch out near the work zone. When complete, the Market House will welcome guests for art shows and town gatherings, based on city plans.

Fayetteville
kelly shearingWriter
Related Stories
A study found that deep-diving whales using echolocation will commonly mistake plastic echoes for food.
Local NewsDuke Study Finds That Whales Mistake Ocean Plastic Echoes for Foodkelly shearing
A sewer project connecting Fayetteville and Hope Mills will soon start the final phases of construction
Local News$60.6 Million Sewer Project Aims to Connect Fayetteville and Hope Mills by 2028kelly shearing
Sampson County sees spike in new jobs from an increased number in tourists.
Local NewsSampson County Tourism Increase Brings More Jobskelly shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect