Sampson County Tourism Increase Brings More Jobs

Tourist spending in Sampson County hit $68.47 million last year. The 2.7% rise created 357 new positions in the area, with workers taking home $14.9 million in wages.

"We are excited to see tourism in Sampson County continue to grow," said Sheila Barefoot, executive director of Sampson County Tourism, per The Sampson Independent. "This growth reflects the hard work of our partners through lodging, dining, recreation, retail, and transportation, and it underscores the important role tourism plays in strengthening our local economy and enhancing quality of life in our communities."

According to a NC Department of Commerce release, the surge pumped $2.76 million into state coffers from various taxes. At the same time, local governments collected $2.34 million from visitor-related fees and taxes.

Tourism Economics released these findings in their "Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2024" report. Their analysis showed each resident saved $84.80 in taxes due to visitor spending.

Statewide tourism shattered previous records in 2024. Visitors poured $36.7 billion into North Carolina's economy - up 3.1% from the previous year. The sector added 230,338 jobs, growing 1.4%.

Each North Carolina household kept $593 that they would have paid in taxes, thanks to tourist dollars. Daily visitor spending topped $100 million statewide, generating $7.3 million in daily tax revenue.