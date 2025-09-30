Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Shane Profitt Releasing New 5-Track EP ‘Population Me’ On Oct. 10

Triple Tigers Records is releasing Shane Profitt’s new EP “Population Me” this October. The highlight of the EP is a duet with Randy Houser on “Whistlin’ Dixie.”

Brandon Plotnick
shane profitt population me
Image Courtesy Triple Tigers

Triple Tigers Records is releasing Shane Profitt's new EP "Population Me" this October. The highlight of the EP is a duet with Randy Houser on "Whistlin' Dixie." The project drops on October 10

The project contains five songs, with songwriting contributions from Dan Tyminski, Lindsay Rimes, McCoy Moore, and Phil O'Donnell. This follows Profitt's earlier release, "Maury County Line."

The Columbia, Tennessee native used to work cleaning city ditches before his music career. His journey into country music began when his grandfather gave him a Christmas guitar, leading to performances at Puckett's and other local Tennessee spots.

The EP's title track "Population Me" came from a writing session with Profitt, Matt McKinney, and Dan Tyminski. Some of Nashville's best writers including Ben Hayslip, Joey Hyde, and James McNair helped craft other songs.

Bluegrass veteran Tyminski, well-known for his collaborations with Alison Krauss, adds his expertise to the project.

Profitt gained live experience opening for Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, and Jason Aldean. Chris Janson helped kickstart his career by writing with him and bringing him on tour.

His previous EP led to appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and sold-out shows at the Ryman. "Population Me" includes four additional tracks: "Long Live Country," "Penny to My Name," "This Old House," and the Randy Houser duet "Whistlin' Dixie."

Shane Profitt
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
Related Stories
Honorees Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton attend the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicReba McEntire Chats With Dolly Parton About New Career-Spanning BookJennifer Eggleston
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicBunnie Xo Defends Jelly Roll After Dramatic Weight Loss, Shares Heartfelt Message on Love and SupportJennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson (R) performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicLainey Wilson Set to Headline 2026 Sturgis Buffalo Chip RallyJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect