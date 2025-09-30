Shane Profitt Releasing New 5-Track EP ‘Population Me’ On Oct. 10

Triple Tigers Records is releasing Shane Profitt's new EP "Population Me" this October. The highlight of the EP is a duet with Randy Houser on "Whistlin' Dixie." The project drops on October 10

The project contains five songs, with songwriting contributions from Dan Tyminski, Lindsay Rimes, McCoy Moore, and Phil O'Donnell. This follows Profitt's earlier release, "Maury County Line."

The Columbia, Tennessee native used to work cleaning city ditches before his music career. His journey into country music began when his grandfather gave him a Christmas guitar, leading to performances at Puckett's and other local Tennessee spots.

The EP's title track "Population Me" came from a writing session with Profitt, Matt McKinney, and Dan Tyminski. Some of Nashville's best writers including Ben Hayslip, Joey Hyde, and James McNair helped craft other songs.

Bluegrass veteran Tyminski, well-known for his collaborations with Alison Krauss, adds his expertise to the project.

Profitt gained live experience opening for Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, and Jason Aldean. Chris Janson helped kickstart his career by writing with him and bringing him on tour.