Library Kicks Off Pet Supply Drive and Adoption Events for October

The pet supply drive called “31 Days of Love” is running through October to support shelter pets in Cumberland County.

Starting October 1, all Cumberland County Public Library branches will accept pet supply donations during their "31 Days of Love" drive to support Animal Services.

The shelter needs pet food, toys, and bedding materials such as blankets or newspapers to use as cage liners. Interested donors can find a complete supply list through Animal Services online or searching Amazon for the "Cumberland County Animal Service Wishlist".

Three adoption events will bring pets to library locations this month. The North Regional Library starts the series on October 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. The West Regional Library hosts the event on October 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final event will take place at the Hope Mills Community Library on October 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cash gifts make a big impact, too. Give online or visit the Animal Services building on Corporation Drive. The shelter takes supply donations throughout the year. Stop by weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested in adopting a new pet? Drop by Animal Services or check out the county’s website, where the list of available pets is updated regularly.