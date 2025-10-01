Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Stars & Guitars 2025 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Military Appreciation Contest

KML and Tropical Smoothie Fort Bragg are honoring the men and women who serve, with this special Stars & Guitars ticket contest.

Beasley Media Group Editoral
military appreciation
Stars & Guitars Military Appreciation Contest Presented By
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Fort Bragg
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Fort Bragg

KML and Tropical Smoothie Cafe Fort Bragg are honoring the men and women who serve, with this special Stars & Guitars ticket contest. This contest is reserved for members of our military and their families. Thank you for your service, and your dedication to our community. Please stop by one of the two Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations on Fort Bragg and thank them for their support of our service members, and Stars & Guitars.

tropical smoothie cafe fort bragg

fort braggStars & Guitars
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
Stars & Guitars ticket stop featured 2025
Stars & Guitars Ticket StopsStars & Guitars Ticket Stop Enter to Win: 10/4 at Robinson Produce FarmsBeasley Media Group Editoral
Stars & Guitars ticket stop featured 2025
Stars & GuitarsStars & Guitars Ticket Stop Enter to Win: 10/3 at Group Therapy Pub & PlaygroundBeasley Media Group Editoral
Greylan James Cole Swindell
MusicGreylan James Teams With Cole Swindell, Others, to Write Charlie Kirk-Inspired SongBeasley Media Group Editoral
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect