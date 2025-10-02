Pleasant Surprises: Country Songs That Unexpectedly Topped the Charts

The biggest hits in country charts aren’t always the ones the labels push to radio stations; every so often, a song sneaks its way past radio programmers and even the artist’s own doubts. These country chart-toppers that shocked the music industry prove that sometimes the underdogs can come out on top against all odds.

From tracks that almost never got released to songs critics panned, these surprise No. 1s remind us why country music is sometimes unpredictable, but always memorable.

The Country Takeover

In 2023, country music made history by topping the mainstream charts. For the first time since the Billboard Hot 100 launched in August 1958, three country songs, Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” and Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit “Fast Car,” claimed the top three positions. It was more than luck; it was a cultural moment that proved the genre’s crossover appeal had never been stronger.

Aldean’s single went on to become only the 21st track in history to top both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts, while Wallen made the record books as the first country artist in 66 years to hold the top three spots on the Hot 100 at once. This is no surprise since fans listening to country music jumped 20.3% year-over-year in just the first 23 weeks of 2023. What once felt like a Nashville niche suddenly turned mainstream.

Record-Breaking Successes

Several country songs achieved unexpected longevity and success on the charts, including:

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” changed the rules for what a country chart-topper could be. Shaboozey, real name Collins Obinna Chibueze, an artist of Nigerian descent from Woodbridge, Virginia, surprised the industry by tying Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” as the longest-running No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100 history at 19 non-consecutive weeks. It also dominated both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts for 25 weeks at No. 1, and dethroned Sam Hunt’s record when it held the Hot Country Songs crown for 35 consecutive weeks, surpassing Hunt’s 34-week run with “Body Like a Back Road” back in 2017.

The track also went global and topped charts across Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Norway, and Sweden, while earning Diamond certification in the U.S. More than these accomplishments, Shaboozey proved that solo artists from non-traditional country music backgrounds could break records, expand the genre’s boundaries, and still resonate with country fans while attracting new ones.

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be”

Bebe Rexha - Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s collaboration is truly meant to be. Rexha was originally scheduled for a co-writing session with Charlie Puth, who canceled at the last minute. This opened the door for the pop singer to team up with the country music duo instead.

What followed was a crossover between pop and country that neither side expected to define their careers. Released in December 2017, the song went on to dominate the Hot Country Songs chart for an astonishing 50 weeks, the longest No. 1 reign since the survey launched. Understandably so, we dare you not to listen to this song and not sing it the whole day, especially the first two lines of the chorus: “If it's meant to be, it'll be, it'll be / Baby, just let it be,” which is an earworm on its own.

“Meant to Be” crossed over to pop and adult radio, landed a top-five peak on the Billboard Hot 100, and spent a full year on the all-genre chart.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope”

Gabby Barrett - I Hope (Official Music Video)

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” is the epitome of this list; it’s one of country music’s most remarkable underdog stories. The single became the first career-opening No. 1 by a woman promoted to the format since Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” in 2006, but it didn’t get there overnight; in fact, it took a record-setting 64 weeks to finally reach the summit, the longest climb to No. 1 in chart history.

The climb was worth it, though, as it reigned for 20 weeks at the top before ultimately logging an astounding 85 weeks on the chart overall. Barrett’s journey with “I Hope” proved that slow and steady can still win success, defying expectations for debut singles.

The Future of Country's Mass Appeal