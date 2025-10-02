Kane Brown Teases EDM EP ‘Unspoken,’ Embraces ‘YeeDM’ Genre Fusion

Music star Kane Brown plans to release an electronic dance EP. His first track, "Unspoken," was released on streaming services on October 2.

This move into electronic sounds builds on his past work. Back in 2019, his track with Marshmello, "One Thing Right," topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs list. The mix of twang and beats struck gold.

In 2024, Brown kept pushing limits. He worked with Marshmello again on "Miles On It." Then came "Next To You" with DVBBS and Loud Luxury. That track hit number 12 on Billboard's dance charts — not bad for a country kid.

Brown first hinted at his new direction while featuring on Logan Paul's podcast. His timing makes sense. More fans want this mix of boots and beats, the walls between music styles falling down. The fusion of genres has been quollocially dubbed "YeeDM."

Big festivals now mix it up too. At Stagecoach, DJs spin next to guitar pickers. Even Electric Daisy Carnival made space for "YeeDC" — where banjos meet bass drops.

Earlier this year, Brown released his album The High Road. The album gave fans "Fiddle in the Band," "Rescue," and "Body Talk." His newest single, "2 Pair," came out in June.

Brown has always liked to mix things up. He's made music with soul singer Khalid, rapper Swae Lee, and piano man John Legend, says Holler Country.