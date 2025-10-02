Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: October 3-October 5

Fayetteville has plenty going on this weekend. You can go on an amazing Zombie Paintball Hayride, celebrate fall at the Gallberry Corn Maze, or dance the night away at the Fayetteville Latin Dance: Afro Weekender. Other exciting weekend activities in Fayetteville include live music, Oktoberfest, and more.

Zombie Paintball Hayride and Haunted Trail

What: Interactive hayride and haunted house

Interactive hayride and haunted house When: Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, gates open at 8 p.m. with ride starting at dark

Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, gates open at 8 p.m. with ride starting at dark Where: Black Ops Paintball & Airsoft, 2112 River Road, Fayetteville

Black Ops Paintball & Airsoft, 2112 River Road, Fayetteville Cost: Hayride only $30, Haunted House $30, and All-Access Pass (includes both) $50

Get ready for a spine-tingling adventure at Zombie Paintball and Haunted House in Fayetteville. Take a chilling hayride where you get to do all the shooting as you defend your vehicle from zombies. With a haunted house filled with frights and thrills, it makes for a heart-pounding combination of fun and fear.

Gallberry Corn Maze

What: Fall family fun for all ages

Fall family fun for all ages When: Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (additional dates available through Oct. 26, 2025)

Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (additional dates available through Oct. 26, 2025) Where: Gallberry Corn Maze, 5991 Braxton Road, Hope Mills

Gallberry Corn Maze, 5991 Braxton Road, Hope Mills Cost: Ages 3-65 $16, seniors and military $15, children aged 2 and under are free

The Gallberry Corn Maze offers family fun for all ages with a wide range of attractions and activities. Explore winding mazes, including a main large one and a smaller, kid-friendly Fairy Tale maze. Enjoy pig racing at the Gallberry Speedway, take a hayride, slide down giant tube slides, and bounce on the jumping pillow. Little ones will love the Spookley Barn, Barrel Train Rides, and super-sized sandbox. End the day around the giant campfire pit, making memories in a festive atmosphere.

Fayetteville Latin Dance: Afro Weekender

What: Two days of Afro Latin dance, culture, and connection

Two days of Afro Latin dance, culture, and connection When: Friday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Where: Fayetteville Latin Dance Studio, 809 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, and Taste of West Africa, 116 Person St., Fayetteville

Fayetteville Latin Dance Studio, 809 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, and Taste of West Africa, 116 Person St., Fayetteville Cost: Passes start at $25

The Fayetteville Latin Dance: Afro Weekender is a vibrant celebration of Afro Latin dance, culture, and community. Enjoy two nights of social dance, live DJs, and amazing performances, plus daytime workshops with top instructors. Immerse yourself in a variety of styles, including Kizomba, Afrobeats, Salsa, and Urban Kiz, while connecting with fellow dancers. With incredible music, amazing instruction, and an inviting atmosphere, this weekend of dance is for everybody who loves dancing, learning, and celebrating the beautiful rhythms of Afro Latin culture.

Other Events

Get ready for a weekend filled with music, fun, and community spirit in the Fayetteville area. From rocking out for a cause to celebrating Oktoberfest and reliving emo classics, here are some other Fayetteville weekend events to enjoy: