Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: October 3-October 5
Fayetteville has plenty of fun activities to kick off the first weekend of October. Experience a spooky hayride, a fun corn maze, and more this weekend.
Fayetteville has plenty going on this weekend. You can go on an amazing Zombie Paintball Hayride, celebrate fall at the Gallberry Corn Maze, or dance the night away at the Fayetteville Latin Dance: Afro Weekender. Other exciting weekend activities in Fayetteville include live music, Oktoberfest, and more.
Zombie Paintball Hayride and Haunted Trail
- What: Interactive hayride and haunted house
- When: Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, gates open at 8 p.m. with ride starting at dark
- Where: Black Ops Paintball & Airsoft, 2112 River Road, Fayetteville
- Cost: Hayride only $30, Haunted House $30, and All-Access Pass (includes both) $50
Get ready for a spine-tingling adventure at Zombie Paintball and Haunted House in Fayetteville. Take a chilling hayride where you get to do all the shooting as you defend your vehicle from zombies. With a haunted house filled with frights and thrills, it makes for a heart-pounding combination of fun and fear.
Gallberry Corn Maze
- What: Fall family fun for all ages
- When: Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (additional dates available through Oct. 26, 2025)
- Where: Gallberry Corn Maze, 5991 Braxton Road, Hope Mills
- Cost: Ages 3-65 $16, seniors and military $15, children aged 2 and under are free
The Gallberry Corn Maze offers family fun for all ages with a wide range of attractions and activities. Explore winding mazes, including a main large one and a smaller, kid-friendly Fairy Tale maze. Enjoy pig racing at the Gallberry Speedway, take a hayride, slide down giant tube slides, and bounce on the jumping pillow. Little ones will love the Spookley Barn, Barrel Train Rides, and super-sized sandbox. End the day around the giant campfire pit, making memories in a festive atmosphere.
Fayetteville Latin Dance: Afro Weekender
- What: Two days of Afro Latin dance, culture, and connection
- When: Friday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: Fayetteville Latin Dance Studio, 809 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, and Taste of West Africa, 116 Person St., Fayetteville
- Cost: Passes start at $25
The Fayetteville Latin Dance: Afro Weekender is a vibrant celebration of Afro Latin dance, culture, and community. Enjoy two nights of social dance, live DJs, and amazing performances, plus daytime workshops with top instructors. Immerse yourself in a variety of styles, including Kizomba, Afrobeats, Salsa, and Urban Kiz, while connecting with fellow dancers. With incredible music, amazing instruction, and an inviting atmosphere, this weekend of dance is for everybody who loves dancing, learning, and celebrating the beautiful rhythms of Afro Latin culture.
Other Events
Get ready for a weekend filled with music, fun, and community spirit in the Fayetteville area. From rocking out for a cause to celebrating Oktoberfest and reliving emo classics, here are some other Fayetteville weekend events to enjoy:
- Woofstock 2025: Rock the Rescue: Saturday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville
- Oktoberfest VIP at Dirtbag: Friday, Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4, from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dirtbag, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills
- Emo Night LIVE CONCERT: Friday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Paddy's Irish Public House, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville