Eric Church Becomes UNC’s 2026 Spring Commencement Speaker

Eric Church, one of country music's most influential artists and a lifelong Tar Heel fan, has been selected as the 2026 spring commencement speaker for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His selection continues the university's tradition of inviting distinguished leaders and achievers to inspire graduates.

"Being asked to be the Commencement speaker at North Carolina is one of the greatest honors I've ever had," Church said. "Being a Tar Heel 'born, bred, dead' and knowing what the school has meant to me and my family, it's surreal."

"A proud North Carolinian and one of country music's most influential voices, Eric Church has long been a devoted Tar Heel fan and supporter of our University," Chancellor Lee H. Roberts said. "His significant efforts to help rebuild western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene reflect his steadfast commitment to his hometown and our state."

Church has demonstrated his dedication to North Carolina both on and off the stage. Through his Chief Cares organization, he has been actively helping rebuild western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, purchasing land and constructing homes in Avery County for families displaced by the storm. His efforts focus on keeping residents rooted in their communities and providing sustainable hope.

Church has become one of the most celebrated artists in country music since the release of his first album in 2006. His third album, Chief, released in 2011, included hits such as "Springsteen" and "Drink In My Hand" and won an ACM Album of the Year award. His latest record, released in the early part of 2025, still highlights Church's impressive storytelling and artistry, and it expands upon a career that includes multiple Grammy nominations.

Church still has great ties to his home state. He is a frequent presence at UNC sporting events, having once sat alongside Michael Jordan at a Tar Heels game, and has invested in the Charlotte Hornets. In Nashville, his bar Chief's serves as both a performance space for his residency shows and a tribute to his North Carolina roots, complete with memorabilia such as a signed Carolina jersey.