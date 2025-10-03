Priscilla Block on Why She Completely Changed the Tracks On Her New Album

Sometimes heartbreak isn’t just because of a breakup or unrequited love. Sometimes it’s because of your career too. For Priscilla Block, it was when she wasn’t nominated for Best New Artist, despite her breakout success and devoted fanbase. And while many would move on, Block did what she does best: she turned frustration into art. Her newest album, Things You Didn’t See, reflects a full overhaul of the tracks she initially planned, giving listeners an album of songs that detail her frustrations and creative process.

Priscilla Block: “My Heart Hit This Floor”

At an album release party (via Country Now), Block shared that she completed a project last year, fully intending to release it as her next record. However, something happened that made her decide to completely scrap the project. She will still release an album, but what fans will hear is not what she originally intended to be her sophomore album.

Block revealed, “What really shifted this project, and I’m so thankful that it did, I got a call last year from Charly [Salvatore], my manager, and Charly informed me that I wasn’t nominated for new artist and my heart hit this floor.”

She continued, “And I was like, ‘Okay, when do nominations come out?’ And he was like, ‘Priscilla, this is the second round of voting.’ And I was like, oh. I was like, ‘How many people are in the list?’ And he was like, ‘There’s about 25 artists.’ And my heart hit the floor. And I was like, ‘damn, why wouldn’t I be on that list?’”

Her Search for Answers

The body-positive country artist started asking around, trying to gain some insight about her exclusion: “I opened up the floor to a lot of criticism that I wanted. And a lot of these people are in the room tonight. And I said, ‘Hey, what do you think it is? Why do you think I wouldn’t been on this list?’ And I felt like I kept hearing the same thing over and over. It was like, ‘Priscilla, we just wish everybody knew you the way that we knew you, and people don’t know your story.’”

This answer made her step out of her comfort zone. The result? Things You Didn’t See include songs about burnout and anxiety.