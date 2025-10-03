Star Communications Opens New $42M Headquarters to Replace Previous Facility Lost To Hurricanes

Star Communications has opened a new facility following the loss of their previous home to repeated hurricane damage.

After nine years of scattered operations, Star Communications has opened its new storm-resistant base in Clinton, North Carolina. The 42,000-square-foot building brings 60 staff members back under one roof.

"This day is special, special," said Donna Bullard, CEO and executive vice president of Star Communications, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, per The Sampson Independent. "I'm honored you ran across town to be here with us today. We thought we might be standing in hurricane-force winds, but by the good Lord above, we were spared again."

The new site splits into two sections: a main structure spanning 33,000 square feet and a 9,000-square-foot operations wing. Built to strict green standards, it now serves five counties in the region.

Back-to-back storms forced the move. First came Matthew's floods in 2016. Then Florence struck in 2018, washing away what was left. Staff worked from five different spots while plans took shape.

State support came through House Bill 103 in 2022. JKF Architecture drew up the plans, while Daniels and Daniels Construction built it.

Ray Jordan, who runs the county's Economic Development Commission, stressed the wider benefits. "When you can not only attract a company but also get them to put their headquarters here, you really have a home run. That means long-term investment back into the community," Jordan said to The Sampson Independent.