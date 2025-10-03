Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop Enter to Win: 10/4 at Robinson Produce Farms
You MUST be present at the Ticket Stop location – Robinson Produce Farms on North J.K Powell Blvd. in order to enter.
Stars & Guitars is coming November 10. Enter your info below for a shot at tickets. You MUST be present at the Ticket Stop location in order to enter. If you’re having problems submitting, see a Team KML representative. You do NOT need to be present to win. But you MUST be present at drawing time to be eligible for the VIP Qualifier. – This ticket stop is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
More Stars & Guitars Content
MusicGreylan James Teams With Cole Swindell, Others, to Write Charlie Kirk-Inspired Song
Following the shooting death of conservative figure Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, country singer Cole Swindell channeled his grief into song, “Make Heaven Crowded”.Beasley Media Group Editoral
Related Stories