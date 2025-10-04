This Day in Country History: October 4

Oct. 4 has been an eventful day in country music history. The industry lost a legend with the death of Loretta Lynn, Hurricane Matthew prompted a concert cancellation, and Keith Urban performed at the grand opening of a new venue in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Keith Urban and Darius Rucker achieved major milestones on Oct. 4:

Keith Urban performed at a brand-new venue at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa Bay, Florida. This intimate venue hosts only 1,500 attendees, and those who attended the show sang along to Urban's hits "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Cop Car," and "Somewhere In My Car." 2023: Darius Rucker, Don McLean, Duane Eddy, and Joe Galante were inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame. Honorees are selected for their contributions to Nashville's music culture and for their preservation of the city's musical heritage.

Cultural Milestones

Benefits and fundraisers associated with Oct. 4 include:

Farm Aid '97 took place at Tinley Park, Illinois, where the first Farm Aid show was held in 1985. Performers at this sold-out benefit concert included founders Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young. In addition, John Fogerty, the Allman Brothers Band, and the Dave Matthews Band played here. 2018: Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, hosted a benefit that raised almost $600,000 for Danita's Children, a charitable organization that helps impoverished and orphaned children in Haiti. Underwood and Brad Paisley performed for guests at this event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 4 witnessed some unforgettable performances, including:

The "Marry Me" singer Thomas Rhett hosted his first charity event at The Old School in Nashville. Rhett and other performers such as Dierks Bentley, Walker Hayes, and Florida Georgia Line raised nearly $250,000 for the nonprofit organization 147 Million Orphans. 2016: The "Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King made her Grand Ole Opry debut. King sang several of her songs and performed a duet with Dierks Bentley.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country music world faced these changes and challenges on Oct. 4:

Luke Bryan cancelled his Farm Tour concert slated for Oct. 5 in South Carolina due to an impending hurricane. Hurricane Matthew was classified as a Category 4 storm and had devastating effects on Haiti. 2022: The Queen of Country, Loretta Lynn, died at the age of 90. She was one of the most influential female country artists of all time, known for hits such as "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl." Lynn was candid about the disparities faced by working-class women in her songwriting.