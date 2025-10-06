Fayetteville Sets Record-Breaking Tourism Growth, Brings in $698 Million

Visitors poured $698 million into Fayetteville's economy last year, breaking Cumberland County's previous records. This surge created 4,800 new jobs.

The influx cut local tax bills by $140.03 per resident, with tourism generating $47.32 million in tax revenue. Money flowed through local businesses, from corner cafes to downtown shops.

Fayetteville's success put the city alongside other tourist economies across the state. Charlotte led with $6.4 billion from guests. Raleigh pulled in $3.5 billion, as Asheville managed $2.7 billion despite storms.

According to Fayetteville's research, fresh marketing tactics paid off big in 2025. Ad spending shot up 38%. Social media reach grew an eye-popping 211% from previous years.

The city's "Distinctly Fayetteville" team earned renewed status through the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program. This stamp of approval ranks the city among the top global destinations.

A new "Can Do Tourism Academy" launched its first classes, giving free skills training to service workers. Students learn ways to make guests feel welcome while building their careers.