Fayetteville Sets Record-Breaking Tourism Growth, Brings in $698 Million
Fayetteville ranks alongside North Carolina’s larger cities following record-breaking tourism numbers.
Visitors poured $698 million into Fayetteville's economy last year, breaking Cumberland County's previous records. This surge created 4,800 new jobs.
The influx cut local tax bills by $140.03 per resident, with tourism generating $47.32 million in tax revenue. Money flowed through local businesses, from corner cafes to downtown shops.
Fayetteville's success put the city alongside other tourist economies across the state. Charlotte led with $6.4 billion from guests. Raleigh pulled in $3.5 billion, as Asheville managed $2.7 billion despite storms.
According to Fayetteville's research, fresh marketing tactics paid off big in 2025. Ad spending shot up 38%. Social media reach grew an eye-popping 211% from previous years.
The city's "Distinctly Fayetteville" team earned renewed status through the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program. This stamp of approval ranks the city among the top global destinations.
A new "Can Do Tourism Academy" launched its first classes, giving free skills training to service workers. Students learn ways to make guests feel welcome while building their careers.
These results prove tourism drives Fayetteville's future. Each visitor dollar spreads through town, funding vital services and putting food on local tables.