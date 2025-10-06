Fort Bragg Starts Lead Testing in Soil at Older Housing Areas

Military officials at Fort Bragg have started checking the soil near pre-1978 homes this month. They want to find out if the ground contains unsafe amounts of lead.

The decision stems from talks between Army brass and EPA experts about a decades-old soil study from 1993. "The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority," said Col. Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg garrison commander, per WRAL.

Workers will test approximately 2,770 older homes, which account for about 45% of the base housing. So far, staff haven't spotted signs of increased health risks among people living there.

EPA data shows that lead can hurt people badly. It hits kids and pregnant women hardest. The toxic metal attacks many body parts, but it does the worst damage to the brain and nerves.

"Fort Bragg consistently meets or exceeds all environmental safety standards, and we are committed to maintaining a healthy living environment for our families," Mixon said. "We are dedicated to transparency and will keep our families informed throughout the testing process."

This isn't the first time they've checked homes for dangers. Seven years ago, teams looked for lead paint in these same spots where they're now testing dirt.