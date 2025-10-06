Lainey Wilson Opens Up About First-Date Fib That Led to Engagement With Devlin Hodges

Lainey Wilson is stepping into one of the biggest years of her career — and one of the most romantic. The singer of "Heart Like a Truck" recently spoke about her engagement to former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, wedding planning, and her next chapter as host of the 2025 CMA Awards.

Wilson revealed that Hodges proposed earlier this year at George Jones' estate in Franklin, Tennessee, fulfilling a longtime dream for the couple. The two started dating in 2021 and went public in 2023, and announced their engagement in February 2025. Wilson said Hodges helped her accept a softer side of herself, which she wrote about in love songs that have become a hallmark of her catalog.

"On our first date, I told him that people call me Goose. I was lying, but he fell for it. I think he was like, "Oh, I'm in love," Wilson shared.

Wilson joked about manifesting her engagement ring and said Hodges makes writing love songs easy. She also praised his support, describing him as her best friend and biggest cheerleader, and said that spending time together keeps them grounded despite demanding schedules.

Wilson, who will host the CMA Awards this November, is also preparing for her wedding. "I need to go dress shopping, or I need to talk to somebody about making a dress," she says. "I need to go get fitted. How about that? That's the first step."

"I'm excited to just step outside of the box and see what happens," Wilson shares. "So hopefully when he sees me, he'll be boohooing."

"The sky is the limit, that's how he acts about everything," she says. "He's just the place that I get to call home, and I'm lucky to have him, and I think he's pretty dang lucky to have me, too."