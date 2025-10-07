Cody Johnson Cancels Remainder of 2025 Shows For Emergency Eardrum Surgery

Cody Johnson has canceled the remaining six shows on his tour this year.

A burst eardrum has forced country singer Cody Johnson to cancel his last six shows of 2025. The injury happened unexpectedly while he was battling respiratory and sinus issues.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Johnson said that without quick surgery, recovery could take months. They've told him he can't perform at all until after the operation and healing period, which will last several weeks.

"It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year’s concert performances will not be able to happen. While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my ear drum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery. The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time. Without the surgery my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always."

The shows canceled were October 18 in Pittsburgh; October 24 and 25 in Birmingham, Ala.; October 31 in Gonzales, La.; November 8 in Phoenix; and December 5 in Las Vegas.

This setback comes right after Johnson's big win at the CMAs, where "Leather" won Album of the Year last November. Fans who bought tickets should check with where they purchased them for refund information.

These cancellations put a stop to his busy tour schedule. Before getting signed, the hard-working singer played 250 shows a year, touring across the country until Warner Music Nashville picked him up.

His popularity reaches worldwide. He's huge in Australia, where he played to packed houses in both 2023 and 2025.

Johnson took an unusual path to success. He stayed independent for ten years, turning down record deals until 2019.

His big break came at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March 2018. He made history as the first independent artist to sell out the venue.

"'Til You Can't" topped the country charts in 2021, earning him two CMA awards the next year.

His fan base - known as "COJO Nation" - keeps growing, selling out shows from Texas to Tokyo.