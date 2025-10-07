Fayetteville’s Historic Cameo Theatre Set to Become Non-Profit in 2026

The Cameo Art House Theatre will begin operating as a non-profit after their recent ownership change.

Downtown's beloved Cameo Art House Theatre will shift to nonprofit status in 2026. After a quarter-century of running the venue, the current owners plan to transfer control to a new group.

"Starting January 1, 2026, the torch is being passed to the CAMEO Collective: a newly formed non-profit, comprised of a passionate group of established professionals and arts advocates dedicated to preserving the Cameo's spirit and moving our mission," wrote owners Nasim and Chris Kuenzel in a statement, per The Fayetteville Observer.

The shift brings fresh leadership. Brian Adam Kline takes the artistic director role, while Gerard Falls steps in as president.

Back in 2000, the Kuenzels and Eric Lindstrom started showing indie films on two screens. When the switch to digital threatened small theaters in 2012, local movie fans pitched in $200,000 for new projectors.

“We’re building something Fayetteville has never quite had before, a true arts collective in the heart of downtown,” said Kline as reported by Up & Coming Weekly. “Film will always be our foundation along with community favorites like live music, comedy and now we’re thinking about immersive theater, live music, visual art and education all under one roof.”

The venue will grow into an arts hub. Plans call for wall space to showcase local artists. Students from Capitol Encore Academy will learn filmmaking there. Summer camps and talks with directors will fill the calendar.