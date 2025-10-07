Harper Grace Drops New Single ‘Take It To The Grave’

Harper Grace's new single, "Take It To The Grave," was released on October 3, 2025, and represents an exciting new chapter for the up-and-coming artist. The song is currently available for streaming on all major platforms and is evidence of a mixture of Texas-sized energy along with Texan swagger.

The song is an empowering anthem for women, mixing sassy, upbeat lyrics with Grace's authentic sound. "Take It To The Grave" sends a strong message to anyone who may be minimizing the love or loyalty of Grace; that if you do not recognize her heart, you will be sorry. “Take It To The Grave” infuses attitude-driven storytelling peppered with an infectious beat, solidifying Grace's scope of influence in the country music industry.

Digital Journal states that this song recalls the early musical work of Miranda Lambert (“Gunpowder & Lead”) meets Gretchen Wilson (“Redneck Woman”), and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

"Take It To The Grave" also represents another continued step in Harper Grace's artistic development, following two EP releases and a placement in a Netflix movie that showcased her authenticity and good time vibes. Her latest single represents the evolution of her talent as a writer and artist and is a reflection of the good energy she will share while addressing themes of independence, resilience, and self-awareness, traits that let her relate to listeners across several generations.