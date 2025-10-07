MrBeast Transforms Greenville: YouTube Empire Sparks Local Boom and Media Hub

MrBeast celebrates the premiere of the new Prime Video Competition Series “Beast Games”. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Prime Video)

In Greenville, North Carolina, a $15 million state grant backs Jimmy Donaldson's latest venture, "Beast Games" for Amazon Prime Video. His studio complex with nearly 300 staff member is now looking to grow even larger.

From making videos in his old bedroom to building an empire, Donaldson's rise stands out. His YouTube presence now reaches more than 400 million subscribers across all channels.

This small city of around 95,000 has changed dramatically. East Carolina University works with MrBeast's team on content programs, turning local spots into instant attractions.

New staff start with unique perks, such as temporary housing and cars for 90 days. The switch to small-town life catches some off guard.

Yet Greenville's spirit, shaped by almost 27,000 college students, offers something different than Los Angeles glitz. Money stretches far here. Rent costs a fraction of big city prices.