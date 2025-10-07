Sawyer Brown Bringing 2026 Tour to Fayetteville and the Crown Theatre

The Crown Complex has announced that country music legends Sawyer Brown will perform live at the Crown Theatre on Thursday, March 5, 2026, as part of The Boys and Me Live 2026 Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 10, with a Crown Presale set for Thursday, October 9.

Fans can look forward to an evening of high-energy country rock as the band celebrates more than four decades of hit-making. Known for their signature blend of Americana sound and lively stage presence, Sawyer Brown will perform classics such as “Some Girls Do,” “The Race Is On,” and “The Boys and Me.”

“Don’t miss your chance to experience one of country music’s most iconic bands live on stage,” the Crown Complex said in its announcement. “Whether you’ve been with them since the beginning or you’re just discovering their music, this is one tour you won’t want to miss.”

Tickets are available October 10 at the Crown Box Office, the Fort Bragg Leisure Travel Office, and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Lead singer Mark Miller credits the band’s staying power to their connection with real life. “One of the unique things about the band is we don’t really have a lot of love songs,” Miller said. “We have life songs.”