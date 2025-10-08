56th Annual GMA Dove Awards Shine at Bridgestone Arena With Historic Night of Faith and Music

The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards took place last night at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, marking a milestone for Christian and gospel music. For the first time in its history, the ceremony was held at the 20,000-seat venue, moving from Allen Arena to accommodate the event's growing popularity and years of sold-out shows.

Hosted for the third consecutive year by Christian artist and pastor Tauren Wells, the evening delivered an uplifting mix of humor, worship, and heartfelt performances. The Gospel Music Association, which has supported Christian artists and industry professionals since 1964, organized the event as part of its ongoing mission to celebrate excellence in faith-based music.

The show featured an all-star lineup, including For King & Country, CeCe Winans, Elevation Worship, Christine D'Clario, Josiah Queen, Lauren Daigle, Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll, Lady A, Steven Curtis Chapman, Vince Gill, Israel & New Breed, and Unified Sound. One of the night's most anticipated moments was the debut performance of Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll's “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” a collaboration nominated for Song of the Year and charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Presenters such as Aspen Kennedy, Karen Peck, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Sonya Isaacs, Colton Dixon, Joel Courtney, and John O'Leary added energy and inspiration to the program. The ceremony was recorded live at Bridgestone Arena, with winners announced during the broadcast.

The recorded event is set to air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ app on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, with encore presentations scheduled for Oct. 17. Pre-show red carpet coverage hosted by Kristin Adams will stream on TBN+ and YouTube.