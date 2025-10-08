Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Comedy Legend, Actor Paul Reiser Coming to Pinehurst on October 16

Paul Reiser will be performing at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Pinehurst on October 16, bringing his celebrated blend of observational humor and heartfelt stories to the Sandhills.

Minda
paul reiser

Paul Reiser will be performing at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Pinehurst on October 16, bringing his celebrated blend of observational humor and heartfelt stories to the Sandhills.

Talk about a thrill of a lifetime! I was honored to sit down and chat with comedy legend Paul Reiser about his upcoming show and his life as a comedian. Paul was a class act who tactfully ignored my obvious fangirling (hey, can you blame me?) Check out our interview here:

Reiser's show is part of BPAC’s 2025–2026 Comedy Series and promises an evening filled with laughter from one of America’s most enduring comedic artists.

From the Venue

Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is hosting Paul Reiser as a headline event on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 7:00 PM in Owens Auditorium. This show is a highlight of BPAC’s commitment to world-class, crowd-pleasing entertainment for the region. BPAC has built a reputation for drawing acclaimed performers, and Reiser’s performance is expected to draw a packed house.

Paul Reiser’s stand-up is known for its warmth, intelligence, and keen observations of everyday life, marriage, and family. After a decades-long hiatus from live comedy, Reiser has returned to the stage with new material that reflects on the complexities and absurdities of modern life, told with his trademark wit and relatability. His recent special, “Life, Death, and Rice Pudding,” showcases his ability to mine both humor and meaning from the small details of life, from parenting to relationships to aging.

Reiser was listed as one of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comedians of All Time, with a career spanning stand-up, film, television, authorship, and music. He achieved sitcom stardom as co-creator and star of “Mad About You,” winning Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations.

Younger audiences know him from hit shows like “Stranger Things” and “The Kominsky Method,” while film fans recall his roles in “Diner,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” and “Aliens.”

Reiser is also a best-selling author, and his influence on American comedy is seen in his intelligent, heartfelt, and always accessible stage presence.

Few comedians have matched Reiser’s multi-faceted impact on American entertainment. Whether playing an everyman, a lovable neurotic, or crafting sharp, observational stand-up, he continues to inspire new generations with humor that is both timeless and current. This show at BPAC is a rare chance to see a comedy legend at the height of his creative powers, sharing laughs and stories that span generations.

Paul ReiserPinehurst
MindaWriter
Minda is your radio host with the most, anchoring middays on KML, and mornings on 107.7 the Bounce. Minda regularly sets up and hosts, comedy and trivia nights in the area. Making people laugh is one of her greatest passions and she is sure to put a smile on your face as you listen on air, or read her stories. It’s like she always says, “even if you’re self-conscious at first, whenever you have a microphone in your hand – you own the room!” Minda Lou writes about Fayetteville news and culture.
Related Stories
Sure, it may seem a bit early to be thinking about the Halloween weather forecast, but we're really just a few weeks away.
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Halloween Forecast From the Farmer’s AlmanacAnne Erickson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing poses for a photo with trophies
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 8
There's no denying that fall is a beautiful time of year, and that goes for wherever you live in the United States.
Human InterestFun Fall Activities in North CarolinaAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect