Comedy Legend, Actor Paul Reiser Coming to Pinehurst on October 16

Paul Reiser will be performing at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Pinehurst on October 16, bringing his celebrated blend of observational humor and heartfelt stories to the Sandhills.

Talk about a thrill of a lifetime! I was honored to sit down and chat with comedy legend Paul Reiser about his upcoming show and his life as a comedian. Paul was a class act who tactfully ignored my obvious fangirling (hey, can you blame me?) Check out our interview here:

Reiser's show is part of BPAC’s 2025–2026 Comedy Series and promises an evening filled with laughter from one of America’s most enduring comedic artists.

From the Venue

Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is hosting Paul Reiser as a headline event on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 7:00 PM in Owens Auditorium. This show is a highlight of BPAC’s commitment to world-class, crowd-pleasing entertainment for the region. BPAC has built a reputation for drawing acclaimed performers, and Reiser’s performance is expected to draw a packed house.

Paul Reiser’s stand-up is known for its warmth, intelligence, and keen observations of everyday life, marriage, and family. After a decades-long hiatus from live comedy, Reiser has returned to the stage with new material that reflects on the complexities and absurdities of modern life, told with his trademark wit and relatability. His recent special, “Life, Death, and Rice Pudding,” showcases his ability to mine both humor and meaning from the small details of life, from parenting to relationships to aging.

Reiser was listed as one of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comedians of All Time, with a career spanning stand-up, film, television, authorship, and music. He achieved sitcom stardom as co-creator and star of “Mad About You,” winning Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations.

Younger audiences know him from hit shows like “Stranger Things” and “The Kominsky Method,” while film fans recall his roles in “Diner,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” and “Aliens.”

Reiser is also a best-selling author, and his influence on American comedy is seen in his intelligent, heartfelt, and always accessible stage presence.