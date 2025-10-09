Backstage Country
Morgan Wallen Makes Chart History With Two 20-Week No. 1 Hits and Ongoing Album Dominance

Jennifer Eggleston
Milestone Award Honoree Morgan Wallen speaks onstage during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images

Morgan Wallen has made history as the first solo artist to land two songs — “Last Night” and “What I Want” — each spending at least 20 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. His collaboration with Tate McRae, “What I Want,” reached the 20-week milestone this week, placing it among just ten songs in chart history to achieve such a feat.

“What I Want,” featured on Wallen's 37-track album I'm the Problem, has topped Billboard's Top Country Albums chart for 20 consecutive weeks since debuting at No. 1 in May. The album has produced four Country Airplay No. 1 singles, with a fifth potentially on the way as “I Got Better” climbs steadily toward the top spot.

Wallen's control knows no boundaries. "What I Want" leaves behind the genre, establishing itself on pop radio, where it peaked at No. 5 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 6 on Pop Airplay. These records illustrate how his appeal extends beyond the country audience, helping affirm his place as one of the most important artists of his generation.

The Tennessee native joins Florida Georgia Line as the only act ever to have two No. 1s for over 20 weeks, a record previously held by "Meant To Be" with Bebe Rexha and "Cruise." His earlier albums, Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing at a Time, have collectively spent 184 weeks atop the country charts, with Dangerous alone holding a record-setting 97 weeks at No. 1.

With I'm the Problem continuing to dominate and “I Got Better” poised to extend his streak, Wallen is on track to secure a third 20-plus-week No. 1 hit potentially. These milestones cement his position as a record-breaking force in country music history, having already set benchmarks for the most songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week and the most cumulative weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Morgan WallenTate McRae
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
