Zach Top Rolls Out $25 Same-Day Tickets for Knoxville Show

Zach Top made his Knoxville concert last night more affordable by offering $25 tickets available only at the Thompson-Boling Arena box office on the day of the show. Fans could purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. The announcement came as part of Top's Cold Beer and Country Music Tour 2025 and reflects his effort to help fans avoid inflated ticket prices driven by industry practices.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the venue posted a message from Zach Top to its official Facebook page. “I want all my fans to have the opportunity to see my shows!” it read. “So if you weren't able to get a ticket yet, come out to the box office on the day of the show for a chance to grab tickets for $25 while supplies last! Can't wait to see you there!”

The move reflects growing efforts within the music industry to combat inflated ticket prices, often linked to high fees charged by ticketing giants like Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Both companies are currently facing scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission for alleged monopolistic and deceptive practices.

The decision made by Top aligns with other fan-first decisions made by artists such as Zach Bryan, who recently took steps to limit inflated ticket fees. The measure highlights a growing trend among country artists to increase accessibility and transparency for fans at live shows.