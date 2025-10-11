This Day in Country History: October 11

On Oct. 11, some memorable country music performances took place. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played at the Ryman Auditorium, and Jason Aldean performed the last country concert at a venue in Texas. Aldean also hosted a benefit concert on this day in 2014. Little Big Town's song "Girl Crush" won Song of the Year from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Brantley Gilbert and his wife had a baby.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones associated with Oct. 11 include:

2014: Jason Aldean hosted his ninth annual Concert for the Cure. This benefit concert, held in Detroit, Michigan, raised $660,909 for Susan G. Komen's breast cancer research program.

Rosanne Cash, Craig Wiseman, and Mark James were inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Song of the Year went to Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," written by Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were fun concerts and performances on Oct. 11, such as:

2015: Winner of season seven of The Voice on Blake Shelton's team, Craig Wayne Boyd sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Nissan Stadium in Nashville before a football game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played one of six nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. On Oct. 11, Bettye LaVette was the opening act, and John Prine made a surprise appearance.

Jason Aldean performed the last country music concert at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, as part of his 2019 Ride All Night Tour. Billy Joel hosted the final concert at this venue the following night.

Country music fans were treated to live performances by Chris Stapleton and Katie Pruitt at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. This genre-blending music festival also featured Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, and Foster the People.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a severe injury to the birth of a baby, here are industry changes and challenges that took place on Oct. 11:

2020: John Jeffers, the guitarist for the band Whiskey Myers, fractured his skull and lost his hearing in one ear in an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Brantley Gilbert stopped his show in Tupelo, Mississippi, to be at his wife's side during their baby's birth. Gilbert's wife was on the tour bus when she went into labor, and a midwife assisted with the birth. After the baby was born, Gilbert returned to the stage to finish his set.