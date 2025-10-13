Alabama Takes Home Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at Nashville Songwriter Awards

Alabama received the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 8th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sept. 23. The award recognized nearly 50 years of the band's contributions to songwriting, and its legacy also includes Mountain Music, Tennessee River, Why, Lady, Why, and Feels So Right.

Teddy Gentry accepted the award on behalf of the band, which also recognized band member Jeff Cook, who died on Nov. 7, 2024..The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) hosted the ceremony, which also celebrated 42 songwriters for their impact on the craft of songwriting.

"I have always thought of myself as a songwriter first and am so honored and pleased to receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award from the NSAI," says Randy Owen. "Kris was one of my icons. I want to thank Lisa Kristofferson for making the trip from Hawaii to Nashville to present the award to Alabama. And thanks for the wonderful performances by Jason Aldean, Lorrie Morgan, and Gordon Mote, who all honored us with our songs."

"This award was a lifetime wish for me," adds Gentry. "As a songwriter, musician, and singer, being honored for our contributions as songwriters is the most welcome accomplishment in my world. The Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award from NSAI means more to me than I can put into words."

"Alabama's genre-rocking style and musical brilliance fits this award like a glove. Welcoming Randy Owen and his lovely, lifelong wife, Kelly, to the hallowed Ryman stage on behalf of Alabama was a magical moment I will always cherish. So deserving. Bravo, Alabama, for all the beautiful songs that have sweetened our lives forever," shares Kristofferson.

During the event, Gordon Mote, Jason Aldean, and Lorrie Morgan also performed in tribute to Alabama's influence on country music. There was also a segment paying tribute to Kris Kristofferson, who passed away on Sept. 28, 2024, and was a founder of NSAI. Lisa Kristofferson presented the award, continuing his legacy of celebrating songwriters.