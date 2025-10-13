City of Fayetteville to Enforce Clear Bag Policy for Festival Park Events

Starting October 18, Fayetteville will enforce strict clear bag rules at Festival Park. The change comes after city officials faced criticism over security concerns at the 2025 Dogwood Festival.

During an October 6 meeting, officials struggled to explain the six-month gap between May's security approval and actual implementation. The delay sparked heated exchanges between council members and staff.

Brook Redding, Senior Assistant to the City Manager, outlined a four-tier security system based on event size and risk. Staff tested these rules during summer gatherings but stopped short of strict enforcement.

Council member Derrick Thompson expressed the need for immediate implementation. "People will comply," Thompson said to CityView. "I go to football, baseball, basketball, hockey games not just in North Carolina, but across the United States, and I don't know of one event that you can go to without having a clear bag—not one."

The bag policy marks one part of broader safety changes ordered by Mayor Mitch Colvin and the council in May. New rules add surveillance and boost police presence.

"Fayetteville is a resilient city, and our greatest strength is our unity. Together, we are committed to keeping our community safe." said Colvin in a Fayetteville press release.