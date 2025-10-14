Aaron Watson Honors Late Daughter Julia With Fundraiser to Build Inclusive Playground for Child With Rare Disorder

Aaron Watson is honoring the memory of his late daughter, Julia Grace, by launching a fundraiser to help a young boy named Bedford who has a rare genetic disorder. The project coincides with the 14th anniversary of Julia's passing and aims to build an inclusive playground at Bedford's school in Kankakee, Illinois.

The fundraiser is being organized through Unlimited Play, a nonprofit organization that builds accessible play spaces for children of all abilities. Bedford, who is 2.5 years old, has Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome. This rare condition causes muscle stiffness and skeletal differences, making traditional playgrounds difficult for him to enjoy.

“In October 2011, we welcomed our beautiful 4th child, Julia Grace Watson, into this world. For eighty minutes, we held her and cherished her. Then, just like that, she was gone. We knew what to expect, but there is nothing that can truly prepare you for holding your baby as she slips away,” Watson shared.

Julia was born with Trisomy 18, a genetic disorder that is usually incompatible with life. Her brief time deeply affected the Watson family and inspired Aaron's emotional song “Bluebonnets (Julia's Song),” which he performed at her gravesite in a recent video promoting the fundraiser.

“Bedford is two-and-a-half years old, and he has a rare genetic disorder,” he continued. “I want us to help raise money so that Bedford can have a playground… That's what I want for Julia's birthday this year.”