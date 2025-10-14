Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Aaron Watson Honors Late Daughter Julia With Fundraiser to Build Inclusive Playground for Child With Rare Disorder

Aaron Watson is honoring the memory of his late daughter, Julia Grace, by launching a fundraiser to help a young boy named Bedford who has a rare genetic disorder. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
Aaron Watson performs on stage for day 4 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Danielle Del Valle / Stringer via Getty Images

Aaron Watson is honoring the memory of his late daughter, Julia Grace, by launching a fundraiser to help a young boy named Bedford who has a rare genetic disorder. The project coincides with the 14th anniversary of Julia's passing and aims to build an inclusive playground at Bedford's school in Kankakee, Illinois.

The fundraiser is being organized through Unlimited Play, a nonprofit organization that builds accessible play spaces for children of all abilities. Bedford, who is 2.5 years old, has Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome. This rare condition causes muscle stiffness and skeletal differences, making traditional playgrounds difficult for him to enjoy.

“In October 2011, we welcomed our beautiful 4th child, Julia Grace Watson, into this world. For eighty minutes, we held her and cherished her. Then, just like that, she was gone. We knew what to expect, but there is nothing that can truly prepare you for holding your baby as she slips away,” Watson shared.

Julia was born with Trisomy 18, a genetic disorder that is usually incompatible with life. Her brief time deeply affected the Watson family and inspired Aaron's emotional song “Bluebonnets (Julia's Song),” which he performed at her gravesite in a recent video promoting the fundraiser.

“Bedford is two-and-a-half years old, and he has a rare genetic disorder,” he continued. “I want us to help raise money so that Bedford can have a playground… That's what I want for Julia's birthday this year.”

With his charitable efforts, Watson is stressing the importance of valuing life and helping children with disabilities. He wants the playground project to celebrate Julia's memory and joy for a child like Bedford.

Aaron WatsonInstagram
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicMiranda Lambert Reflects on Nearly Seven Years of Marriage With Brendan McLoughlinJennifer Eggleston
Cody Johnson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCody Johnson Drops ‘The Fall’ Video While Healing Up, Scores CMA NominationsJennifer Eggleston
Joe Nichols performs during Still Playing Possum: Music And Memories Of George Jones at Propst Arena in Von Braun Center on April 25, 2023 in Huntsville, Alabama.
MusicJoe Nichols Thanks Zach Top for Bringing Back Old-School Country SoundJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect