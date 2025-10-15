GRAMMY Awards Splits Country Music Categories for 2026 Show

The Recording Academy is introducing a new Best Traditional Country Album category at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, marking a significant expansion for country music recognition. The addition will accompany the renamed Best Contemporary Country Album, highlighting the genre's growth and increasing diversity.

“The community of people that are making country music in all different subgenres came to us with a proposal and said we would like to have more variety in how our music is honored,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. tells Billboard. “They said, we think we need more space for our music to be celebrated and honored.” Mason said the proposal had been submitted several times previously before passing this year.

The definition for the new category reads, in part, “This category recognizes excellence in albums of traditional country music, both vocal and instrumental. Traditional country includes recordings that adhere to the more traditional sound structures of the country genre, including rhythm and singing style, lyrical content, and traditional country instrumentation such as acoustic guitar, steel guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, piano, electric guitar, and live drums. It also includes sub-genres such as Western, Western Swing, and Outlaw country.”

Artists such as Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler Childers, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and Cody Johnson are expected to be contenders in the evolving country categories, showcasing both traditional and modern influences. Ballerini's album Patterns demonstrates genre-blending that maintains classic storytelling while appealing to pop audiences.

Experts think Riley Green and Tyler Childers will battle for Best Contemporary Country Album, competing against strong contenders Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and Cody Johnson. Traditional nominees could include Charley Crockett, Margo Price, the Turnpike Troubadours, Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood, and George Strait. Tyler Childers, Parker McCollum, and Tucker Wetmore are being viewed as potential wildcards for their emotionally rich songwriting.