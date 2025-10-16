Clint Black Named 2025 BMI Icon Award Recipient for Country Music Legacy

Clint Black will receive the prestigious 2025 BMI Icon Award on Nov. 18 for his enduring influence and role in country music as a pioneer for the past 30 years. The annual BMI Country Awards will also recognize Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year, and Publisher of the Year to award the leading creative force in today's country music.

Black, 63, reflected on the emotional moment he learned the news. "It was pretty moving," Black shares. "Clay Bradley and Mike O'Neill said, 'Hey, we want to get with Clint and meet with Clint,' and they met with me and told me the news. So right off the bat, I knew something was happening here; they both wanted to meet with me. So, just the way they presented it was a big deal."

Bradley, who serves as BMI Nashville's VP of Creative, shared in a statement that "Clint Black's career is a testament to the power of songwriting, and he is a true trailblazer whose artistry continues to leave an indelible mark on country music. He set a new standard for storytelling in song that defined an era. His ability to craft songs that resonate across decades has made him a true BMI Icon."

With nearly 20 million albums sold, a Grammy, multiple CMA and ACM Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Black's achievements cement his place among country's most accomplished artists. His 1989 debut album, Killin' Time, produced five consecutive No. 1 singles, helping to ignite the '90s country boom.

Known for his poetic lyrics and smooth baritone, Black has written every one of his 22 chart-topping singles, an uncommon feat that underscores his craftsmanship. "I think above all, I'm a poet. I want to be a poet," he reflects. "And so having the lyrics be thought through like I thought through Haggard's and Willie's. And Billy Joe Shaver, [Don] Henley, [Glen] Frey, [Paul] McCartney, and [John] Lennon. James Taylor, those lyrics to me held something greater than entertainment. There was wisdom, is wisdom, in those lyrics."