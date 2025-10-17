Ian Munsick Drops Live Ozzy Osbourne Cover From Sturgis Rally

Wyoming-born singer-songwriter Ian Munsick also made headlines this week with a powerful live rendition of Ozzy Osbourne's “No More Tears,” performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. The performance followed Osbourne's death earlier this year, a loss that struck a chord with fans across generations.

Munsick's connection to the song runs deep. “When I was 8 years old, I stumbled upon my older brother's CD collection and found Ozzy's 1991 album,” he shared. “One of the most iconic bass riffs of all time captured my ears right out of the gate, followed by the most recognizable voice in all of rock and roll. It was Ozzy's ‘No More Tears.'”

That memory came full circle two decades later. “We were sound checking in Kearney, Nebraska, when that same riff came out of nowhere,” Munsick recalled. “Later that day, I saw the news — ‘RIP Ozzy.' The universe was telling me to play that song that night.” The spontaneous performance quickly went viral, with fans praising the country-fueled take on the heavy metal classic.

Munsick's cross-genre versatility sets him apart in the world of modern country. He is known for merging western storytelling with an adventurous approach to covers of Baker and Young, and his live show repertoire tends to include songs by Sabrina Carpenter and Neil Young; he is fearlessly musical in this regard.

In other country music news, LaCosta Tucker — sister of country icon Tanya Tucker — has released “Woman Behind the Wheel,” her first new single in decades. The track echoes the sound that earned her acclaim in the 1970s, including a nomination for ACM's Most Promising Female Vocalist in 1975. With this release, Tucker signals a confident return to the spotlight and a renewed creative chapter in her storied career.