This Day in Country History: October 18

Events on Oct. 18 included Luke Bryan's record certification, Dierks Bentley's historic show at West Point Military Academy, and Hunter Hayes's performance at the Ryman Auditorium. Also on this date, Garth Brooks had the honor to perform at the GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends, and Hurricane Milton caused the cancellation of Country Thunder Florida.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dierks Bentley played West Point's Michie Stadium, and Luke Bryan had a significant certification on Oct. 18:

Superstar Luke Bryan's "Move" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The single was previously certified Gold on May 31, 2018. 2019: Dierks Bentley was the first entertainer to headline an outdoor concert at Michie Stadium in West Point. This was a stop on Bentley's Burning Man Tour, with concert proceeds supporting the U.S. Army Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation community enhancement and athletic programs.

Cultural Milestones

From a fundraiser to a GRAMMY salute to legends, these were cultural events for October 18:

Cassadee Pope, Scotty McCreery, and Kristian Bush headlined a fundraising concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, in aid of the Cumberland Heights drug and alcohol treatment center. 2019: The PBS series GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends aired in collaboration with the Recording Academy to celebrate artists who had made significant contributions to the music industry. Garth Brooks was one of the many performers at the event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There was plenty of music at a festival and at the Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 18, including:

The "Wanted" singer Hunter Hayes headlined the historic Ryman Auditorium as part of his Let's Be Crazy Tour, with special guest Ashley Monroe from the all-women country group, The Pistol Annies. 2024: Country music fans traveled to Sacramento, California, for the three-day GoldenSky music festival featuring Keith Urban, the Turnpike Troubadours, Elle King, LOCASH, and Clint Black.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Sometimes, events beyond an artist's control cause show cancellations, as happened on Oct. 18:

Kane Brown canceled his concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, following the death of the band's drummer, Kenny Dixon, in a road accident a few days before. 2024: Organizers of Country Thunder Florida canceled the Kissimmee event days before it was to begin due to flooding caused by Hurricane Milton. The festival would have had Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Priscilla Block as headliners.