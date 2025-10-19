Backstage Country
Is Your House the Most Haunted KML Listener House? Share Your Story!

Is your house haunted? Submit your story below! If selected, Don Chase & Sarah might do a little paranormal investigation!

Fayetteville's Most Haunted House Search! Is your house haunted? Submit your story below! If selected, Don Chase & Sarah might do a little paranormal investigation!

Are strange, unexplainable things happening in your home? Things disappearing, only to be found elsewhere? Are radios or televisions turning on or off randomly? Hearing strange noises or things going bump in the night? Have you seen something?

We want to know. Tell us why you think your house is haunted. We'll be reading these stories and selecting the spookiest one to do a paranormal investigation. Enter your information below and give us the details!

