Dolly Parton Celebrates 52 Years of ‘Jolene’ With Nostalgic Tribute to Her Iconic Hit

Dolly Parton marked the 52nd anniversary of her classic song "Jolene" by posting a flashback video on Instagram, honoring the fact that its influence and impact as a take-off point into the world of song has lasted for nearly 50 years since its launch in 1973. "Jolene" was released as the first single from Parton's album of the same name and, because of its lyrical content and Parton's unique vocal and timbre, became one of the signature Dolly Parton songs. The track's success extended well beyond its debut year.

"Jolene" was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame and earned two GRAMMY nominations for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Over the years, the song's universal theme of love, jealousy, and vulnerability has inspired more than 30 artists across genres to record their own renditions. Among those who have covered the song are The White Stripes, Olivia Newton-John, Miley Cyrus, Måneskin, and Beyoncé, who included her version on the 2024 album, Cowboy Carter.

Parton has frequently shared the story behind the song's creation, revealing its roots in a real-life encounter. "Now, some of you may or may not know that that song was loosely based on a little bit of truth," Parton said during Glastonbury Festival in 2014, per The Independent. "I wrote that years ago when my husband… was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be."

"Jolene" was inspired by a bank teller who flirted with Parton's husband, Carl Dean, shortly after their marriage, and by a young fan named Jolene whom the singer met at a concert. "She got this terrible crush on my husband," Parton told NPR in 2008. "And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."