Priscilla Block: From TikTok Fame to Country Music Stardom

If you ever needed proof that social media can change your life, look no further than Priscilla Block. During the lockdown days of baking sourdough bread and growing your own indoor herb garden, this North Carolina native was busy turning heartbreak into viral gold. Her song “Just About Over You” blew up on TikTok, with millions of views and a fanbase that demanded more. Before she knew it, Block went from filming TikToks in her apartment to signing a record deal with Mercury Nashville. It’s a modern Cinderella story, only this time, TikTok is the pumpkin carriage that brought the princess to the Nashville ball.

The Dream That Started in North Carolina

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 11, 1995, Block was “super close” to her large family. From a young age, she showed a knack for music and quickly picked up the guitar. Block shared that people looked at her “like I was crazy” when she said she wanted to move to Nashville. She started performing early in North Carolina, including at the Deep South Bar in Raleigh, before making the move to Nashville in 2014, right after high school.

She credits Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, and Chris Stapleton as her musical influences.

The Nashville Struggle

When Block moved to Nashville, she didn’t find instant fame. She picked up various odd jobs to make a living, including walking dogs, nannying, working at a yogurt shop, and finding things on the road to sell on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, something she admitted was her favorite job. Block revealed she felt overwhelmed during her first year in Nashville and questioned her decision to pursue music. She felt unhappy and considered moving back home.

What made her change her mind and stick it out? A chance meeting with Taylor Swift. Swift stopped her car when she saw Block wearing a Taylor Swift t-shirt and said, “Hey! I love your shirt!” Block described the encounter as surreal. This meeting inspired her to make significant life changes, including quitting her job and school to pursue her music career more seriously. She said, “That was truly the day that I decided that I really needed to give music a fair shot and do this thing.”

From Songwriting to Performing

With a renewed sense of purpose, Block started building her music career in Nashville by co-writing songs and spending hours watching Nashville artists perform. She also started performing at popular Nashville venues, including the Listening Room Cafe and Whiskey Jam, even selling out shows at the venues.

In 2017, she self-released her debut EP, Different Route, which was recorded in a closet studio. She also released several songs focused on self-love and acceptance, including "Thick Thighs" and "PMS." She began posting music on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic and found that her original music was performing better than cover songs, realizing she needed to develop her authentic voice, which would lead to her eventual breakthrough.

The TikTok Breakthrough: “Just About Over You” Goes Viral

Priscilla Block - Just About Over You (Official Music Video)

Block's breakthrough happened in 2020 with “Just About Over You." She composed the song after running into an ex-lover and posted herself singing it live on TikTok. The song blew up, and a fan in California created a GoFundMe campaign to get it recorded. Three weeks after composing the track, she recorded it in a studio, and it reached No. 1 on the iTunes music chart within 12 hours of its release and topped other streaming platforms.

“Just About Over You” also performed well on the charts, peaking at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 17 on the US Country, and No. 14 on the US Country Airplay. It also achieved platinum certification from the RIAA. The success of her breakthrough hit led to multiple offers from Nashville record labels and her eventual signing with Universal Music Group Nashville/Mercury Nashville/InDent Records. This viral moment transformed her from a struggling artist to a signed Nashville country music singer.

From Dreams to Reality