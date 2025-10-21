Luke Bryan Before the Fame: Songs He Wrote for Other Artists

Before Luke Bryan was performing in sold-out arenas, he was just another Nashville songwriter trying to make rent. Long before “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” made him a household name, he was quietly penning hits for other country stars, proving how talented he was long before the spotlight found him as a singer.

In this post, we’ll take a stroll down memory lane and uncover the hidden gems that Bryan wrote before he ever grabbed the mic himself.

4 Songs Luke Bryan Wrote for Other Artists

“Good Directions” by Billy Currington

Good Directions | Billy Currington

“Good Directions” is one of Bryan’s early songwriting achievements, co-written with Rachel Thibodeau. Released on September 25, 2006, the track became Currington’s second No. 1 hit, spending three weeks at the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It also received 4x platinum certification from the RIAA. Bryan also recorded the song and included it as a bonus track on his 2007 debut album, I’ll Stay Me.

Currington expressed gratitude to Bryan and Thibodeau and said of the song, “This is my third platinum song, and it never gets old.”

“Honky Tonk History” by Travis Tritt

Honky-Tonk History | Travis Tritt

Bryan’s reputation in Nashville as a respected songwriter grew with Travis Tritt’s “Honky Tonk History,” especially since it became the opening track to Tritt’s 2004 album of the same name. Co-written with Patrick Jason Matthews, the song’s musical style as a “rollicking, rock-leaning number” is a perfect fit for Tritt’s signature voice.

"Honky Tonk History” was one of Bryan's first recorded songs, representing his early breakthrough as a songwriter.

“My Ol’ Man” by Joey + Rory

This emotional song showcases Bryan's storytelling abilities and range as a songwriter. Co-written with Rory Feek, the song is about a son’s love for their father and how they see their father as a hero: “He was different, / He was one of a kind, / As far as daddies go, / And not just cause he was mine / He could build anything, / With his two calloused hands, my old man.”

The track, described as a “piano-led song,” appeared on Joey + Rory's 2010 sophomore album, Album Number Two. It also represents one of the “more tender-hearted songs with Bryan’s name attached to it.”

“I Just Want You” by Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell - I Just Want You (Official Audio)

“I Just Want You” is Bryan’s collaboration with Cole Swindell. The two, who were both students at Georgia Southern University and members of the Sigma Chi fraternity chapter, are good friends. Bryan graduated in 1999 and Swindell in 2007.

The track, co-written by the pair and Michael Carter, appeared on Swindell’s self-titled 2014 debut studio album. The song is described as “more understated compared to Swindell's high-energy hits,” but still demonstrates Bryan’s willingness to collaborate with up-and-coming artists.

From Songwriter to Superstar