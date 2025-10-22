Randy Travis Makes Musical Comeback Using AI Tech After Life-Threatening Stroke

Randy Travis, born in 1959, has continued to motivate and inspire all fans of his incredible recovery journey from a life-threatening stroke in 2013. The GRAMMY Award-winning star is known for hits such as "Forever and Ever, Amen," "Three Wooden Crosses," and "Deeper Than the Holler." In July of 2013, he suffered a massive stroke due to viral cardiomyopathy that left him paralyzed on one side and unable to sing. He had only a 2% survival rate, but Randy's wife, Mary Travis, stayed alongside him through a harrowing battle against multiple infections and doctors' dire medical odds.

"I think Randy, there was never a doubt in Randy's mind that he could make it through it. It was that magical moment that I went to his bedside when they said, 'We need to pull the plug. He's got too many things going against him at that point.' He had gotten a staph infection and three other hospital-born bacterial viruses like Serratia, Pseudomonas, one thing after another, and the doctors were just saying, 'He just doesn't have the strength to get through this,'" Mary said.

Doctors initially advised that life support be withdrawn, but Mary refused, driven by a moment she describes as life-changing.

"That's when I went to him. That was the moment that I knew that Randy Travis was gonna make it because he squeezed my hand, and a tear went down his face. And I said, 'He's still fighting,'" Mary recalled.

"And I meant that, and Randy meant it. And I knew at that point in time, because he had every odd in the world against him, and he wasn't giving up. And I was so encouraged by that, to be honest. He was my inspiration," Mary said.