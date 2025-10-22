Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: October 24-October 26

The Fayetteville area is set for a weekend filled with creativity, community, and Halloween fun. There's something for everyone to be excited about, whether it's the second annual 4th Friday Zombie Walk, a Halloween weekend full of extravagance at the BOOtanical Garden, an eerie murder mystery dinner, a family-friendly trunk or treat event, or Ole Mill Days. It's a festive blend of art, entertainment, and spooky seasonal spirit across the region.

4th Friday Zombie Walk — Downtown Fayetteville

What: Downtown Fayetteville's monthly arts celebration with music, food, and zombies

Downtown Fayetteville's monthly arts celebration with music, food, and zombies When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Cool Spring Downtown District, 222 Hay St., Fayetteville

Cool Spring Downtown District, 222 Hay St., Fayetteville Cost: Free

Fayetteville's 4th Friday enlivens the heart of downtown each month from March through October, showcasing the best in local art, music, and culture. In October, The District is bustling with galleries to browse, live entertainment to enjoy, and locally owned stores to shop. The Zombie Walk adds the Halloween spirit to the evenings.

Halloween at the BOOtanical Garden

What: Family-friendly Halloween spectacular

Family-friendly Halloween spectacular When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, to Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, to Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville

Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville Cost: Nonmembers ages 11+ in advance $12 (walk-up $25), members ages 11+ in advance $10 (walk-up: $20), ages 3-10 (all) in advance $7 (walk-up: $15), and under 3 free

Experience the magic of Halloween at the BOOtanical Garden 2025, where nature and imagination intertwine for a spellbinding outdoor adventure. Cape Fear Valley Health hosts this family-friendly event and transforms the garden into a scintillating park-like atmosphere with thousands of lights, some with themed displays and some interactive experiences. Guests can meet the Boo Crew, enjoy candy stations, photo ops, a costume contest, and more.

An Old Fashion Family Murder: A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

What: Murder mystery dinner show

Murder mystery dinner show When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, and Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, and Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Where: La Patrona Bar and Grill, 3041 N. Main St., Hope Mills

La Patrona Bar and Grill, 3041 N. Main St., Hope Mills Cost: Single $40, couple $70, and table of six $200

Enjoy a gripping blend of mystery and dark comedy as this suspenseful whodunit unfolds with An Old Fashion Family Murder. When a pompous author visits Colonel Claythorne's mansion, tensions rise after he reveals that one of the Colonel's daughters has been cut from his will. Soon, a murder will rock the home, and everybody will be a suspect. Secrets, rivalries, and a sharp wit drive this story, making for a clever take on the classic murder mystery, made for ages 16 and up.

Other Events

Hope Mills gears up for a weekend of festive fun and community spirit. From family-friendly Halloween celebrations to local traditions and lively outdoor events, there's something for everyone to enjoy as the town embraces the season: