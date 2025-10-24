Chris Stapleton’s Rare 2016 ‘Nobody to Blame’ Performance With Vince Gill and Keith Urban Resurfaces, Showcasing Country Authenticity

A unique and rare performance from 2016 of Chris Stapleton performing “Nobody to Blame” with Nashville legends Vince Gill and Keith Urban is back online and inspiring a renewed interest in genuine, straightforward, and real country music. The performance features Stapleton at a key moment in his career — just after becoming a breakout star with his first record Traveller — but before he became a household name and his presence in the mainstream music scene.

The stripped-down show exhibited electric guitar playing and a rough approach to musicianship — stripping the performance of its glossy studio elements in favor of sincerity. Stapleton forgot the lyrics briefly, but locked in with the audience and resumed, inciting cheers and confirming static charisma and integrity. The fanbase has since raved about the clip for its authenticity and dynamic liveliness.

The collaboration displayed Stapleton's increasing standing among the elite of Nashville. Performing alongside Gill and Urban demonstrated Stapleton's rise as a well-respected songwriter and performer, and demonstrated the friendship and respect that Stapleton's relationships in the country music community.

Stapleton's own career trajectory, meanwhile, was rising in 2016. His debut album, Traveller, had already earned multiple ACM Awards, cementing his status as one of country's most compelling new voices. The performance later resurfaced during a 2017 Country Radio Seminar reunion, making it one of the most circulated and beloved clips among fans of live country performances.

Over the years, Stapleton has continued to honor his musical peers. In 2022, he sang Gill's "Whenever You Come Around," and he performed Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" at the 2023 ACM Awards. Both performances clearly solidified those creative bonds.