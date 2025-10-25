This Day in Country History: October 25

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers sang a duet for the last time on stage at Rogers' farewell concert on Oct. 25. Carrie Underwood delivered a standout performance in New York City, and several artists were inducted into various halls of fame on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several legendary country music artists received significant honors on Oct. 25:

2015: The Oak Ridge Boys, Jim Ed Brown and the Browns, and studio musician Grady Martin were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Being inducted into this organization is a high honor and recognition of the artist's contribution to the music industry.

2016: GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood had a sold-out show at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York City. This was a stop on Underwood's wildly successful The Storyteller Tour: Stories in the Round, which grossed over $50 million in ticket sales.

Cultural Milestones

Oct. 25 has its fair share of cultural milestones marking notable and emotional moments for the country music industry:

2017: The legendary Kenny Rogers had his All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers' Farewell Concert Celebration at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Singing "Islands in the Stream," this was the last time Rogers and Dolly Parton would share a stage, as Rogers was retiring from performing after a 60-year career.

2017: Rosanne Cash, Roy Orbison, and the Neville Brothers were inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame at Austin's ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Cash, the daughter of the late Johnny and June Carter Cash, is known for songs such as "If You Change Your Mind" and "Blue Moon With Heartache."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances for Oct. 25 include:

2019: Kacey Musgraves closed her Oh, What a World Tour II at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During the show, Musgraves brought out special guest pop star Harry Styles, with whom she sang "Space Cowboy."

2022: LOCASH, Brothers Osborne, and Jenna Jane thrilled fans at the Country Fest Cancun music festival in Cancun, Mexico. DJ Lil Joe and Whey Jennings also took the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two significant deaths impacted the music industry on Oct. 25:

1991: Bill Graham, one of the most influential concert promoters of all time, died in a helicopter crash. Graham provided a more sophisticated concert experience with high-quality sound and lighting and was instrumental in showcasing artists such as The Band and Country Joe and the Fish.

1992: Roger Miller, known for songs such as "King of the Road" and "Dang Me," died in Los Angeles, California. Over his career, Miller won 11 GRAMMY Awards, and in 1988, he received the Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award.