Cumberland Road Fire Department Becomes First in County to Get Top National Safety Rating

Cumberland Road Fire Department becomes the first the first in the county to receive a Class 1 rating.

On Oct. 15, the Cumberland Road squad earned the highest mark possible - a Class 1 Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Services Office. No other fire station in Cumberland County has hit this mark before.

At a packed fire station ceremony, North Carolina Fire Marshal Brian Taylor presented the award. Such top marks put this squad in rare company. Less than one in 100 fire stations nationwide reach this level.

"This achievement shows the commitment of our firefighters, leaders, and community partners who work each day to keep people safe," said Fire Chief Steven Parrish in a press release. "Getting to Class 1 took years of practice, preparation, and smart spending on public safety. Above all, it proves our neighbors can trust in top-quality fire protection."

The station joins an elite group of 37 North Carolina fire units with Class 1 status. Ratings come from a detailed review of emergency response times, fire control methods, risk planning, staff size, tools, skill building, and water access.

This upgrade might cut costs for local property owners. When setting rates for homes and shops, insurance firms often check these ratings.

From a single base, the team watches over 9,000 people in a five-mile zone. Though small in size, they handle some of the county's busiest emergency schedules.