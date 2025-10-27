Fayetteville State Takes Home CIAA Cross Country Titles

At the 2025 CIAA Cross Country Championships in Salem, Virginia, Fayetteville State swept the competition. Their women clinched an eighth consecutive title, while the men struck back after last year's razor-thin defeat.

First-year phenom Faith Kiplimo blazed through the course in 18:12.9, claiming the women's crown and CIAA Female Athlete honors. FSU's women crushed the field with 19 points, far ahead of Winston-Salem State's 84 and Virginia Union's distant 120.

In a stunning show of speed, Brian Kiprop crossed the finish line at 24:19.7 in the men's 8K. His win, plus CIAA Male Athlete recognition, sparked FSU's total team score of 22. Virginia Union trailed at 84, with Virginia State just behind at 85.

FSU's women packed the front of the race. Videlma Jebet clocked 18:43.5 for second. Right on her heels, Pelisha Kosgei took third in 18:52.0. Nia Gibson snatched fifth at 19:35.5. Brenda Cheboi rounded out the top pack in eighth with 20:16.4.

The men's squad showed equal might. Franklin Kipchirchir surged to second in 24:23.0, while Dominic Malel grabbed fourth at 26:08.4. Rowny Kipchirchir locked in fifth place at 26:26.2. Ian Kiprono's tenth-place push sealed the team win.

Coach Inez Turner added two more CIAA Coach of the Year awards to her collection, now at 11 total. This win marks sweet redemption for the men's team after 2024's near miss.