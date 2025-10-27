NCDMV Brings License Testing to Fire Stations, Helping Speed Up Emergency Response

Local fire departments are getting on-site drivers license testing to help speed up emergency response time.

A fresh approach by North Carolina's DMV now puts license testing at fire stations, cutting red tape for staff who must drive emergency trucks.

"This initiative ensures firefighters and other emergency responders can be quickly licensed to operate lifesaving equipment while continuing to serve their communities," said Mike Newsome, NCDMV Director of Driver Services, per an NCDOT release.

Through the Outreach Scheduling Assistance Program, staff can test for Class B commercial and Class A non-CDL permits right where they work. DMV officials visit stations to run written and road tests, with crews using their own trucks.

Success struck fast in Harnett County. In Lillington, 49 crew members passed tests and got Class B permits during local sessions.

The next phase starts tomorrow at Stedman's Driver's License Office in Cumberland County. More than 160 staff will take part. Wake Forest's crew plans to get 80-plus members tested for advanced driving permits.

On-site testing slashes wasted hours on the road. Weekend group sessions mean staff can focus on their vital work during the week, while still moving forward with needed certifications.