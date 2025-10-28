Columbus County Family Sets Up Free Food Pantry as Government Shutdown Puts Delay on SNAP Benefits

A food pantry will open in Columbus County to support those who will not receive SNAP benefits.

Starting Sunday, a walk-up food pantry will open near Riegelwood ballpark and Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Station in Columbus County. The site will give out free food and basic items to those who need them.

Local resident Mariah McDonald and her family built an outdoor "Blessing Box" pantry. It stocks non-perishable foods, hygiene items, diapers, and home supplies. Their timing matches growing concerns about SNAP benefit cuts during the 28-day government shutdown.

McDonald's husband built the box, which works like the small free libraries seen in neighborhoods. Local residents stepped up with both supplies and cash to start the project.

"It's really sad, you know. For children and families to go without. Especially right here at the holidays," McDonald told WECT. She got the idea after seeing similar projects online.

Anyone can take what they need or add what they can spare. The box accepts canned goods, packaged foods, personal care items, baby needs, and basic home supplies.

Those wanting to help can check McDonald's social media for drop-off details. Plans are in motion for a second box location to serve more people in need.