Dylan Gossett Drops 20-Track Deluxe Album as ‘Coal’ Scores Double Platinum

Dylan Gossett has released the deluxe edition of his debut album, Westward, on Oct. 24 via Big Loud Texas/Mercury Records. The expanded project includes three new songs: “Windy City,” “American Trail,” and “Back 40.” Originally released in July, Westward earned critical acclaim for its mix of Americana, Red Dirt, and country influences, showcasing Gossett's strength as both a songwriter and self-producer. The album cemented him as a leading new voice in modern country and folk music.

“‘Windy City' is about being from the South and how crazy it is to have music that is being listened to up North and far away from where I'm from,” says Gossett. “It was inspired by Windy City in Chicago because it was a big moment to be in Chicago and hear people singing my music for the first time, but it's really about everywhere and just how special it is to have something I never even dreamed possible.”

The deluxe album introduces collaborations with Noeline Hofmann on “American Trail” and Ole 60 on “Back 40,” expanding Gossett's sound while staying true to his roots. His breakout single “Coal” has achieved double Platinum status and became his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, “Beneath Oak Trees” has reached Gold certification, underscoring his growing influence across country and Americana audiences.