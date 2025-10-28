GE Aerospace Kicks Off Program to Train Veterans Becoming Aviation Technicians in NC

GE Aerospace aims to train 10,000 workers with a special grant for veterans becoming aviation technicians.

Starting in 2026, GE Aerospace Foundation will spend $30 million to train people in North Carolina. The five-year push aims to prepare 10,000 people for aviation jobs. Veterans get special attention with a $500,000 grant for switching to aircraft maintenance work.

At Fayetteville Technical Community College near Fort Bragg, students will study for aircraft and powerplant maintenance certificates. Each year, 90 students can join, with 40 jobs waiting in North Carolina. The industry needs 5,000 more certified maintenance techs.

"As we continue to advance the future of flight, it is critical that we invest in developing talent to help us build it and bring it to life," said Christian Meisner, GE Aerospace Chief Human Resources Officer and GE Aerospace Foundation Chair, in a GE Aerospace release.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein backed the plan. "North Carolina was first in flight, and we are also the future of flight," Stein said. "The state is synonymous with aviation and aerospace innovation."

Military presence runs deep here. Over 600,000 veterans live in North Carolina. Add to that 91,046 active troops at bases like Seymour Johnson, Camp Lejeune, and Cherry Point.

Aviation brings in $88 billion to North Carolina each year. The field supports 427,000 jobs across more than 400 companies based in the state.