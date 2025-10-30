Ashley McBryde Books Eight-Show Residency at Nashville Bar With Three Themed Concerts

Ashley McBryde is extending her Redemption Residency at Neon Steeple in Nashville through 2026. Eight more shows will be added to her initial run from January to April. Each two-night run will have a spotlight theme featuring McBryde's storytelling, music influences, and creativity. The residency, inspired by her personal journey to sobriety, takes place at the venue's Redemption Bar, known for its non-alcoholic mocktails named after her songs.

The new run begins with “Just Me and My Shadow” on Jan. 22 and 23, an intimate acoustic storytelling set that focuses on McBryde's songwriting craft and the personal narratives behind her lyrics. Feb. 19 and 20 will feature “Postcards from Lindeville,” celebrating her acclaimed 2022 concept album, Lindeville, and including fan favorites such as “Brenda Put Your Bra On” and “Velvet Red.” Mar. 19 and 20 return to the solo storytelling theme, while Apr. 17 and 18 conclude the series with “Mixtape from the Mixed Up Years,” a collection of covers paying tribute to the music that influenced her across genres.

McBryde's residency highlights her dedication to authenticity and inclusion within Nashville's vibrant live music scene. She described Redemption Bar as a place that welcomes everyone, regardless of whether they drink. “The only thing that changed about me was what was in my cup. It didn't change that I wanted to hang out, or be around people who do what I do… On this menu, when you order something, it just comes that way. And you're welcome to drink alcohol here too… but you're going to have to ask for it. You're welcome to drink or not drink, and I think that's just friendly,” shared McBryde.

“Not drinking sucks. It sucks when other people are doing it and just you can't. And it sucks when, over 1,000 days into not drinking, your brain goes, ‘You could probably, if you think about it, two fingers of whiskey, you'd probably be fine.' And you're like, I probably would be. I might get sick, though. You can't even entertain this, what are you doing?” she added.