Morgan Wallen Announces ‘Still the Problem’ Stadium Tour with 21 Dates Lined Up for 2026

Morgan Wallen is gearing up for his Still the Problem Tour in 2026, which will have 21 shows across 12 cities, kicking off on April 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. This follows his popular I'm the Problem Tour, which solidified his status as a country music icon.

The tour makes two stops at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, the largest football stadium in the U.S., with more than 107,000 seats. Experts say this tour could potentially surpass Zach Bryan's ticket sales of over 112,000 at the same venue in 2025.

Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, and Thomas Rhett will join as main supporting acts, while Gavin Adcock and Hudson Westbrook will open. Brooks & Dunn and Ella Langley will attend most shows, with Thomas Rhett and HARDY participating for selected dates.

The tour announcement included a Morse code clue on Wallen’s fan club Instagram, deciphered to “Still the Problem,” along with a countdown on stilltheproblem.com connected to AEG Presents.

Wallen’s fourth album, I’m the Problem, was released in May 2025 with 37 tracks. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for eight weeks. Six singles reached the Hot 100 top 10, including No. 1 hits “Love Somebody” and “What I Want” featuring Tate McRae.

Two tour dates, June 26 and 27, remain a secret, sparking guesses of additional shows, with many speculating Tennessee might be a location. The mystery has fans buzzing.

Fans can register for pre-sale until November 6 at 10 p.m. local time on stilltheproblem.com, with general sales starting November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket prices aren't available yet, but pre-sales have sold out quickly in the past.

See the full tour dates below.