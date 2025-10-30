Russell Dickerson On His Record-Breaking Hit ‘Worth Your Wild’

There’s a good chance you’ve already heard Russell Dickerson’s latest single, “Worth Your Wild,” after all, it did smash streaming records in its first week. With his irresistible mix of charm, passion, and his viral dance moves, “Worth Your Wild” isn’t just a song; it’s a mood.

Russell Dickerson: “That Was So Fun”

According to Country Now, “Worth Your Wild” is already one of the most-added songs in country radio. Included in his fourth album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, Dickerson said of the track he co-wrote with Parker Welling and Casey Brown: “I mean, it’s like we’re not reinventing the wheel here with this song, but sonically I would say definitely pushed boundaries that I haven’t heard country songs that sound like that. And so that was so fun.”

Part of what makes the single sound different is Brown’s “mad huge guitar sounds.”

The “Happen To Me” singer shared, “He is a metal kid too, and so I was like, I just want something that’s so vibey and a little heavier and groovy. And we just kind of cooked that up,” referring to Brown. “I think it was over lunch while we were scarfing it down, and me and him went in and just started doing that, and I started singing the title. I just had the title ‘Worth your Wild’…it was like, that’s kind of cool. And I just started freestyling over that.”

The feel-good hit is about the feeling of new and exciting love when you want to always be with each other and everything they do just drives you crazy: “I'll make it worth your wild / This gravel goes for miles / She hit me with that smile / And she said, ‘Gun it, keep the night runnin' / Pull me closer like this / Friday night on fire like / Girl, I like your style / Keep drivin' me crazy / And I, I'll make it worth your wild.”

Russell Dickerson - Worth Your Wild (Lyric Video)

FAMOUS BACK HOME

The Tennessee-born singer-songwriter also revealed that he was very hands-on in the making of his latest album: “I feel like album one, I was hands on everything. I played the ‘Yours’ guitar solo. I played ‘Every Little Thing’ guitar solo. I played the ‘MGNO’ guitar. I have my hands on everything,” he shared. “And this is the first album since the first that I’ve actually gone back and got my hand really dirty and got in there. So that one specifically was super fun to dive in on.”